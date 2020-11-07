LONDON, ONT. -- The Midddlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has identified a positive COVID-19 case at Westminster Secondary School.

As the case continues to be investigated by the MLHU, the Thames Valley District School Board has notified staff, parents, and guardians of the case.

The school remains open and school busses continue to operate, while the health and safety protocols continue to be followed.

The health unit will only contact those who are at risk as a close contact. Those contacted are being advised to stay home and quarantine for 14 days.