LONDON, ONT. -- Most of the vendors at the Covent Garden Market in downtown London are preparing to welcome customers back starting Wednesday.

“We’re hoping that people will come in do their business and head back out,” says Bob Usher, the market’s general manager.

“We've cleaned everything that we think is possible to clean. The Londn Middlesex Health Unit inspectors will be here to ensure that we're doing everything that is prudent and proper.”

In its 175-year history, this is the first time the market has closed due to a pandemic.

“So we are doing our best to keep people healthy,” says Usher

Customers will notice some changes.

The market will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

Usher says only the King Street entrance will be opened, in order to control pedestrian traffic.

Also all of the seating has been removed, even in the food court areas.

“With taking all of the tables all of the chairs out, this will limit the ability to congregate and sit,” Usher says.

The market is trying to keep both vendors and customers happy during the pandemic. Vendors won’t be charged rent during the month of April.