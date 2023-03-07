Councillor presses for answers about SafeSpace drop-in for homeless women as it nears opening

As a drop-in for homeless women prepares to open in the Old East Village, Councillor Susan Stevenson said questions about the facility remain unanswered.

“There was no information on the services that were going to be offered, the timelines, or how the $650,000 is going to be spent,” Stevenson said during Tuesday’s council meeting.

In November, council approved up to $5 million for the Winter Response to Homelessness, but few details were provided about a $650,000 budget item for SafeSpace London to provide 20 overnight drop-in spaces and 15 additional beds during cold weather alerts.

Recently, SafeSpace began moving into a building at the corner of Dundas and Lyle.

On its website, the agency describes itself as a support centre for sex workers, women, and gender non-conforming Londoners in crisis.

Kevin Dickins, Director of Social Health and Development told council that a budget for the drop-in has been provided to city staff who are working with London Cares and SafeSpace on next steps.

“All organizations that submitted proposals have been working to try and fulfil heir commitments to the fullest extent. This being one of those as well,” explained Dickins.

Stevenson tells CTV News that greater transparency and accountability will ensure that as many Londoners as possible are helped with the limited funding available.

“Why do a winter response now as we’re close to Spring? In a location that we’re told is temporary, with an organization that is new to (operating) a shelter? What is the long range plan?” Councillor Stevenson added.

Dickins has been told by partner agencies that the drop-in should open sometime next week, but overnight service is on hold until staff are fully trained, “They’re scaling up their services with daytime and evening drop-in and working to the overnight and 24/7.”

The SafeSpace London drop-in was budgeted to operate until December 1, 2023.

Stevenson says people living on the street sometimes express fear of shelters, so her pursuit of details is aimed at ensuring the new drop-in follows guidelines and standards set by the city.

“Londoners want solutions, and we want to know that (the solutions) are working . So it’s not about being strict about the money,” said Stevenson.