LONDON, ONT. -- Council will consider shifting priorities to ensure orderly development in areas of London facing the greatest growth pressure.

On Tuesday, council decided that the preparation of a secondary plan for a ‘transit village’ around Oxford Street and Wonderland Road may be leapfrogged by the creation of a secondary plan for a transit village around White Oaks Mall.

A secondary plan establishes detailed planning policies and restrictions in a neighbourhood including building heights, urban design and transportation.

“I just want to make sure that our order of operations is set, as the Wellington Gateway (BRT route) is approved by council and moving forward,” explained Councillor Elizabeth Peloza. “Developers have turned their focus to this area.”

Last month, City Hall’s Planning Committee refused to approve the terms of reference for a secondary plan at Wonderland and Oxford because a proposed bus rapid transit (BRT) route leading to that ‘transit village’ area was not approved by council.

In 2019, only three of five BRT routes were green-lit by council.

Councillor Maureen Cassidy praised the recent creation of a similar transit village secondary plan in Masonville, despite council not supporting the northern rapid transit route.

“This has nothing really to do with rapid transit per se,” said Cassidy. “It’s more about that combination of transit, commercial activity, residential and the high demand for intense residential development.”

In a motion to council, Peloza and Councillor Shawn Lewis suggested redirecting the planning department's efforts towards the termination point of the southern BRT route along Wellington Road.

“We’ve heard time and time again that these rapid transit corridors will really stimulate growth and development,” Lewis told his colleagues. “That should be the focus for our development of secondary plans.”

Gregg Barrett, the director of City Planning, said his department lacks the resources to conduct two secondary plans simultaneously.

The extensive amount of research and consultation that goes into crafting a secondary plan means they can take up to two years to be completed.

Council supported the motion 14-1, Turner opposed, to have planning staff consider a timeline that would prioritize efforts to create secondary plans along the approved BRT route.

A proposed terms of reference for a secondary plan study around Wonderland and Oxford was also received.

A report on possible timelines will go to council this fall.