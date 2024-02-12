Cool temperatures, chance of flurries return to the Forest City

After last week’s burst of spring-like weather, London can expect cooler temperatures and a chance of flurries to kick off the new workweek.

According to Environment Canada, London can expect cloudy skies on Monday with sustained winds of 15 km/h. If leaving the house to go to work or school, make sure to bundle up as the temperature will reach a high of 4 C, but things will feel like – 6 with the wind chill in the morning.

Overnight Monday, there will be partly cloudy skies and winds of up to 15 km/h. The low will dip down to – 3 C, and feel like – 7 with the wind chill.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, there will be cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h in the morning. The daytime high will reach 3 C, and will feel like – 7 in the morning.

London’s upcoming forecast

Monday: Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 4 C. Wind chill – 6 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low – 3 C. Wind chill near – 7.

Tuesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 km/h in the morning. High 3 C. Wind chill – 7 in the morning.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High 0 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 1 C.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High – 2 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High – 2 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High – 1 C.