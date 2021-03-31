LONDON, ONT. -- Perth County OPP say the condition of a person who was hurt at a construction site Tuesday has improved.

Around 10 a.m., emergency crews were called to an unspecified address on Line 52.

The individual was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, OPP said the 24-year-old's condition has been upgraded to non-life-threatening.

The Ministry of Labour is helping with the investigation.