Advertisement
Condition of person injured at Perth East construction site improves
Published Wednesday, March 31, 2021 3:26PM EDT
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- Perth County OPP say the condition of a person who was hurt at a construction site Tuesday has improved.
Around 10 a.m., emergency crews were called to an unspecified address on Line 52.
The individual was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
On Wednesday, OPP said the 24-year-old's condition has been upgraded to non-life-threatening.
The Ministry of Labour is helping with the investigation.