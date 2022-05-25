Committee recommends name change for two London schools

Sir John A. Macdonald Public School in London, Ont. is seen Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News) Sir John A. Macdonald Public School in London, Ont. is seen Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver