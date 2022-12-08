Collision in Lucan Biddulph claims the life of one person

Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a fatal collision between an SUV and pickup truck in Lucan Biddulph claimed the life of one person Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from Middlesex County OPP, at 2:07 p.m. on Thursday, police, EMS and fire crews were dispatched to Elginfield Road, east of Denfield Road, Lucan Biddulph for a report of a serious crash involving a pickup truck and an SUV.

Police said one individual travelling in the SUV was transported to local hospital and pronounced deceased.

Two individuals in the pickup truck were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the identification of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team attended the scene of the crash to assist with the investigation.

Police had closed Elginfield Road between Coursey Line and Denfield Road for several hours for the investigation, but has since been reopened.