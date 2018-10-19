

A London man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 killing of a cab driver.

Cody Perkin, 24, entered the plea Friday in relation to the April 29, 2017 beating death of Vijay Bhatia.

Bhatia, 64, was found in a Wonderland Road South convenience store parking lot after police officers responded to an assault call that night.

Police say Bhatia had picked up two passengers and investigators say he was assaulted by one of them after driving the duo to the parking lot.

Perkin was arrested by police and was initially charged with second-degree murder.

Perkin also was charged with assault and uttering threats regarding a second unidentified victim who suffered minor injuries.

On Friday, Perkin also pleaded guilty to the assault charge.