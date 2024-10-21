LONDON
London

    • CN begins the first of several east end crossing upgrades

    A crossing near the intersection of Highbury and Florence was shut down on Monday afternoon for rail repairs.

    Officials with CN have said that they need to upgrade tracks and signal arms.

    Employees at nearby businesses say that the signal arms remain lowered for an extended period after a train passes, causing lengthy delays for drivers.

    CN has confirmed that this is the first of four east-end rail crossings to be shut down over the next month for upgrades.

