Closures in London for the Canada Day weekend
CTV London
Published Saturday, June 29, 2019 10:48AM EDT
Please note that all City Services will be closed on Monday, July 1 in observance of Canada Day. This includes the services listed below:
City Hall – 300 Dufferin Avenue
Including the City Clerk’s Office, Tax Office and Building Permits and Inspections.
CitiPlaza – 353 Wellington Street, 2nd Floor
Including Social Services (Ontario Works), Housing, Childcare Subsidy, and Parks and Recreation
Environmental and Parks Planning – 267 Dundas Street
Planning Division – 204/206 Dundas Street
Some community centres, aquatic centres, arena’s, and golf courses are offering holiday hours. Contact them directly to find out their hours.
A few road closures to make mention of as well:
Dundas Place from Richmond Street to Ridout Street, including the intersection of Talbot and Richmond will be closed as of noon on Sunday, June 30 and will reopen on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 2.
Dundas Street from Wellington to Richmond and York Street, from Talbot to Richmond will remain closed because of construction.
All City of London offices will reopen at 8:30am on Tuesday, July 2.