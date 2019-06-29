

Please note that all City Services will be closed on Monday, July 1 in observance of Canada Day. This includes the services listed below:

City Hall – 300 Dufferin Avenue

Including the City Clerk’s Office, Tax Office and Building Permits and Inspections.

CitiPlaza – 353 Wellington Street, 2nd Floor

Including Social Services (Ontario Works), Housing, Childcare Subsidy, and Parks and Recreation

Environmental and Parks Planning – 267 Dundas Street

Planning Division – 204/206 Dundas Street

Some community centres, aquatic centres, arena’s, and golf courses are offering holiday hours. Contact them directly to find out their hours.

A few road closures to make mention of as well:

Dundas Place from Richmond Street to Ridout Street, including the intersection of Talbot and Richmond will be closed as of noon on Sunday, June 30 and will reopen on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 2.

Dundas Street from Wellington to Richmond and York Street, from Talbot to Richmond will remain closed because of construction.

All City of London offices will reopen at 8:30am on Tuesday, July 2.