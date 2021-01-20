LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk County OPP have taken one person into custody after several streets in downtown Simcoe, Ont. were blocked overnight for an ongoing incident.

The exact nature of the incident is not known, but police say there was no danger to the public and that it began just after midnight.

The following closures were in place but have since been lifted.

Queen Street between Chapel Street and Grove Street

Stanley Street between Queen Street and Metcalfe Street South

Short Street between Grove Street and Stanley Street

Police say they will provide updates when information becomes available.

This is a developing story, more to come…