Crown Attorney Fraser Kelly told the jury Thursday that the two accused didn’t properly do their jobs on the night Adam Kargus was killed.

“Adam Kargus is dead, he was killed under their watch...these two men...failed to do their duties.”

Two Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre guards, Stephen Jurkus and Leslie Lonsbary, have pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to provide the necessaries of life in his death.

Kargus was beaten to death by his cellmate Anthony George in Oct. 2013. George pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case.

The defence began delivering their closing submissions Thursday afternoon.

Pat Ducharme, the attorney for Jurkus, told the jury is client is not guilty.

He says Jurkus didn't know Kargus was in any possible danger, "Mr. Jurkus did not know Adam Kargus at all."

The case is expected to be in the hands of the jury on Monday after the judge’s charge.