A London jury heard more Thursday about the violent history surrounding the man who beat Adam Kargus to death at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

The court was told that guards at the jail had access to unit cards which highlighted each inmate’s background.

Anthony George, who was found guilty of murdering Kargus on Oct. 31, 2013 was described as someone who was hostile, with a long history of violence including several escape attempts.

He was in the same cell as Kargus, who had been serving 90 days for fraud.

Earlier in the day, William McVeigh, a provincial inspector with correctional services who investigated the circumstances surrounding Kargus's death testified about EMDC's policies.

He told the court the overriding obligation of guards is to keep inmates safe.

He also said that though there were 389 male and female inmates at the detention centre the night Kargus died, there were no staff shortages at that time.

Former correctional officers Stephen Jurkus and Leslie Lonsbary are both charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life to Kargus. They have pleaded not guilty.

Exhibits released

Also on Thursday, the court released a number of exhibits from the case, including several pieces of surveillance video from the 'Day Room' of Unit 6 in the hours before Kargus was killed.

Part of that video shows an incident described by former EMDC guard Greg Langford as 'horseplay.'

In that incident, George can be seen holding Kargus in a chokehold until Langford steps in to end the interaction.

Additional video shows guards making their rounds and George blocking the window into the cell he shared with Kargus.

That video will be available in its entirety on Friday on ctvnewslondon.ca.