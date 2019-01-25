

Nick Paparella, CTV London





After two weeks of testimony, the Crown has wrapped its evidence at the trial of two former Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre guards charged in connection with the death of an inmate.

On Friday, the jury heard that one of the accused, Stephen Jurkus, and his lawyer Pat Ducharme will not be calling defence evidence.

On Monday the court is expected to hear whether the other accused Leslie Lonsbary and his attorney Ron Ellis will be calling witnesses or not.

Adam Kargus was beaten to death by his cell mate Anthony George in Oct. 2013.

Jurkus and Lonsbary have both pleaded not guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life to Kargus on the night of his death.

Court exhibits released

On Thursday, surveillance video that made up some of the evidence presented by the Crown was released to the media.

One piece of video shows what a witness described as 'horseplay' - George holding Kargus in a headlock hours before his death, before he is spoken to by a guard.

In addition, a series of videos show various guards doing their patrols of Unit 6, where George and Kargus were being held in Cell 3, the night of the murder.

The videos encompass the time frame from just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 to 6:45 a.m. the following morning.

George can be seen standing in the window of the shared cell several times during the course of the rounds.