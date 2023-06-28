Climate activists rally outside local MP’s office

A group of climate activists rallied outside of a local MP’s office Wednesday demanding changes to Canada’s energy industry.

The demonstrators said the federal government should overhaul Canada’s energy sector and prioritize renewable projects as soon as possible.

This rally, held outside of Peter Fragiskatos’ office, was one of 32 organized demonstrations across Canada today, mostly at Liberal MP offices.

Their specific demands included an immediate end to federal subsidies for fossil fuels, implementing a hard cap on emissions, and a promise not to approve any new fossil fuel projects.

“The forest fires are raging. I cannot go outside without a mask on right now without coughing. I don’t want that future for our kids,” said rally organizer Rebecca Todd.

“We know that the options are out there and action needs to be taken now so that those who will be affected by the changes in those industries ae able to move to greener industries,” said attendee Sarah Starrs.

A group of climate activists rallied outside of local MP Peter Fragiskatos’ office June 28, 2023, demanding changes to Canada’s energy industry. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)

Fragiskatos was not in his office at the time of the rally, but spoke with CTV News later in the day.

“[We’re] in an economy that is dominated and has historically been dominated by the natural resource sector – but we’re working with partners. We’re working with citizens. We’re working with municipalities, provincial governments, and the business sector. Even the oil and gas sector we’re working with to get to these goals,” he said.

Fragiskatos said he appreciates the message from demonstrators Wednesday, but said any calls for immediate transition to 100 per cent green energy are unrealistic.

The urgency of the situation was not lost on protestors though, with ongoing air quality issues across Canada, and climate change expected to exacerbate the wildlife situations for the foreseeable future.