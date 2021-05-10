LONDON, ONT. -- Clarke Road will be shut down between Trafalgar Street and Gore Road for repairs to the CN Rail crossing.

Work will start Tuesday and last until the end of Thursday.

Vehicles will be redirected east to Veterans Memorial Parkway. Cyclists can use the Kiwanis Park multi-use path west of Clarke Road.

Access will be available to local businesses and residences.

LTC riders should check to see if their route is impacted.