City staff have prepared a ‘Hubs Sites List’ of buildings that meet criteria for homeless service hubs
A list of potential locations has been provided to agencies bidding to operate London, Ont.’s first five low-barrier homeless shelters.
Publicly available documents from the Request for Proposals (RFP) for Lead Agencies offer an incomplete picture of how potential locations were vetted and shortlisted by city staff.
The addresses, owners, and other details are shielded behind a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) that all participants are required to sign.
However, the NDA confirms the existence of a list, “the Hubs Sites list and any related documentation or information provided by the City related to the Hub Sites shall be considered Confidential Information.”
A second document explains that a proponent, property owner, or developer wishing to bring forward a potential hub site for consideration was directed to email a submission to city staff with ‘Review my Potential Hub Site’ in the subject line.
The deadline was August 11.
Three days later, the consolidated potential hub site list was shared with potential hub operators.
Organizations applying to be a Lead Agency must secure their proposed hub space prior to the RFP’s deadline on September 5.
City staff have declined to answer questions about the process that developed the Hubs Sites List, including if every property owner in London had a fair and equal opportunity to apply to the process that lasted less than three weeks.
- July 25, 2023 - Council approved criteria for hub locations
- August 4, 2023 - RFP for Lead Agencies launched
- August 11, 2023 - Submission dadline for Hubs Sites List
As CTV News previously reported, the council-approved criteria for hub locations included subjective descriptions including “near” arterial roads and transit, but “not in close proximity” to elementary schools, splash pads, or neighbourhood interiors.
It’s unclear what methods were utilized by city staff to ensure consistent interpretation of “near” and “not in close proximity” when vetted the various locations submitted by email.
In a statement, the city explained, “As part of this process and to avoid creating a potential bias or unfair advantage, we do not comment on active tenders and proposals. All questions and inquiries about active tenders and proposals cannot go directly to City staff or elected officials during an open solicitation process.”
The Whole of Community Response to Homelessness is a strategy to create 12-15 low-barrier service hubs and 600 supportive housing units.
To ensure that up to five service hubs open before the end of the year, the initial locations will be inside existing buildings that can be quickly renovated.
The city is offering Lead Agencies a two-year contract with up to four one-year extensions.
Council is scheduled to award contracts to hub operators and locations in September.
A series of public engagement sessions have been scheduled:
-
Wednesday, August 30, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
South London Community Centre – 1119 Jalna Blvd
-
Thursday, August 31, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Medway Community Centre – 119 Sherwood Forest Square
-
Tuesday, September 5, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Byron Optimist Community Centre – 1308 Norman Avenue
-
Wednesday, September 6, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
East Lions Community Centre – 1731 Churchill Avenue
-
Thursday, September 7, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre – 656 Elizabeth Street
