MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Two of the city's golf courses will open Saturday, with off-leash dog parks set to open on Tuesday.

Fanshawe Golf Course and Thames Valley Golf Course will reopen, while River Road Golf Course will remain closed until further notice.

Physical distancing measures will be in place, while there are also new procedures and policies.

A Marshal will be present to ensure procedures are followed and to answer questions.

The city will also be crediting members' accounts due to the delayed start to the season.

Anyone considering teeing off at one of the area's private courses should call ahead for information.

On Tuesday, the city's five off-leash dog parks will also open, but anyone who attends is asked to follow Middlesex London Health Unit physical distancing guidelines including:

Stay six feet away from each other (physical distancing)

Avoid all non-essential gatherings of any size

Stay home from work and other activities if you are sick

Self-isolate if you have travelled outside of Canada

Wash your hands with soap and water frequently (for at least 20 seconds)

Cover coughs and sneezes with your sleeve or cough and sleeve into your elbow

Clean and disinfect high touch areas frequently

The city says it is also working toward opening tennis and pickleball courts, but has not said when the facilities will reopen.

Meanwhile, community gardens will also open Saturday, with new health and safety and physical distancing measures in place.

“Community Gardens have been a long standing tradition in London, with more gardens than ever across our city,” says mayor Holder in a news release.

“These are important for Londoners, providing access to healthy and low-cost food, healthy physical activity and developing meaningful relationships among the community. I’m thrilled that community gardens are now open for gardeners with health measures in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The public will not be allowed to access the gardens, only to registered gardeners.

City staff will monitor gardens regularly.