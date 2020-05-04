LONDON, ONT -- Londoners can expect to see some seasonal businesses like garden centres opening Monday, but they will still need to follow physical distancing guidelines.

Ontario is beginning the gradual move back towards normalcy, allowing a small list of mostly seasonal businesses to reopen.

Businesses include garden centres with curbside pick-up, lawn care and landscaping companies, automatic car washes and car dealerships can reopen but by appointment only.

Other businesses like golf course and marinas have been given the green light to prepare to open, however a firm opening date has not yet been given.

Meanwhile the City of London announced last week they are preparing a plan to open up the city’s community gardens after they were deemed essential.

The number of confirmed cases in Ontario climbed to 17,553 on Sunday.

With files from the Canadian Press.