LONDON, ON -- Beginning Monday, golf courses and Marinas can begin preparations for their upcoming seasons.

At Stan's Marina in Port Stanley, owner Dave McNiece is looking forward to finally getting some work done.

"We got a crew coming in to start loading our logs, and start putting in our docks tomorrow," says McNiece.

"We've been waiting since the first of March, so it'll be good to go ahead."

Marinas were one of the two industries who were given the green light by the province of Ontario this week.

"We’ll be starting on the main fuel dock and ramp docks," says McNiece.

"Ramps aren't open yet, and the fishing should be good this year, but we are hoping that everyone waits until they get the go-ahead."

At Highland Country Club in London, superintendent Greig Barker is looking forward to ramping up production Monday.

"Right now we are only grooming to survive, not grooming for play," says Barker.

"We'll be doing a lot more focus on playable areas like greens, tees and fairways.

Our mowing schedule will go back to normal. Greens will go from three times a week to seven days a week. Fairways and rough will be mowed more and finally we will start grooming bunkers for play."

Barker says seeing the course empty on the warmest day of the year thus far is frustrating.

"It is probably the best spring in the past five-to-ten years," adds Barker.

"It's a ghost town here with no one playing. In a normal year we'd have full staff and be in summer condition by the end of the week."

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton along with the premier released 65 documents this week for businesses to re-open.

Going forward we are taking into account the seasonality of businesses.

"We are turning a corner no doubt, but we have to continue physical distancing," says McNaughton.

"I think this week is going to be extra critical. We'll see health numbers on Tuesday and Wednesday, and that'll determine when other businesses open."

At Stan's Marina, McNiece says he fielded dozens of phone calls over the weekend from boaters wanting to work on their boats, but had to tell them that isn't available now.

"I'm hoping they'll open in two to three weeks," says McNiece.

"However at least it allows marinas and golf courses to get things prepared for the season, and policies in place regarding distancing."