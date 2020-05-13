LONDON, ONT. -- Golf courses are among the seasonal businesses expected to be given the green light by Premier Doug Ford Thursday.

Toronto's Newstalk 1010 reported early Wednesday morning that they had obtained government documents that show golf courses, marinas, private parks, campgrounds and businesses who board animals, will be allowed to reopen on Saturday.

However, the premier's office says no decisions have been finalized and are still subject to change leading up to Ford's announcement Thursday

London-area courses are in pristine condition thanks to a great spring, and it’s evident they are ready. What isn't clear is whether everyone is prepared, from a safety perspective, to open when the premier is expected give the go-ahead Thursday.

"We have protocols and procedures in place to keep our members and employees safe," says Leo Larizza, general manager of Highland Country Club (HCC) in London. "We are just waiting for government to give us guidelines on what we can and can't do."

Suggestions on guidelines have been presented for over a month now with course owners lobbying Ford to open courses like other provinces have done.

Some of those procedures include:

booking tee times, and paying online to avoid contact

not arriving more than 20 minutes before your tee time

no touching of the flag

one person per cart unless you can prove you are in the same household

all practice facilities, clubhouse and washrooms closed

Highland Country Club has a system in place.

"Members will wait in their cars until 10 minutes before their tee time," adds Larizza.

"They will be called to tee off, and once they are gone the next group is called . We are expecting 10 minute gaps between tee times, and there is a steady flow, so never more than four members on the first tee."

Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the Middlesex London Health Unit, Dr. Chris Mackie chimed in on courses during their daily conference call Wednesday.

He says because Ford gave courses a week's notice to begin preparations, it should be helpful.

But, "It won't be business as usual, like going to the 19th hole to have a beer," he added.

"It will be about places that are easy and routine to have small group of people large area where physical distancing is easy to achieve. Having those facilities open up in a way that protects the public is crucial and that is what is being done here."

The players are also itching to get out.

"The course is looking mint, pretty excited right now," says Jay Johnson, a player and member of the HCC board.

"I live two feet away from course, and I come next door and see this property and wish I was playing. We're excited, hope it happens soon."

Member Cal Simpson stopped by the club Wednesday morning.

"The weather so much better this spring, wants you play so much more," says Simpson. "The course is gorgeous and staff is doing great job getting it ready. Hopefully the premier lets us back on the course this weekend."

The grounds of the City of London-run golf courses are "good to go" according to JP McGonigle, division manager of London's Parks and Recreation Department.

He says they are they are still having daily meetings surrounding protocols like tee times. He adds he'd like at least a few days to get ready after the premier gives the green light, but like everyone else is waiting to hear what is in Thursday's announcement.