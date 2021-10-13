City of London committee looking at work from home options
London’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee is discussing a recommendation to make potential changes to the city’s work from home plan.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work or working from home was implemented where possible for city staff, as a temporary measure.
The Alternative Work Strategies (AWS) master plan being discussed includes results from a staff survey where according to the report, respondents indicated an overwhelming positive experience while working from home during the pandemic and a desire for a permanent long-term strategy.
The survey identified that 73 per cent of staff who responded are working from home, 17 per cent are working partially from home and 10 per cent are not working from home.
(Source: City of London Master Accommodations Plan update for Alternative Work Strategies)Of the people who responded to the survey, 52 per cent said going forward, they could work from home daily and still be productive at their job, 19 per cent indicated they could be productive staying home three days a week.
The AWS master plan indicates that the implementation of an alternative work strategy is multifaceted and would require several elements to be taken into consideration.
These include but are not limited to:
The development of protocols to support individual employees requiring accommodations
Continue to evolve the IT strategy to allow for technology integration (e.g., remote technologies)
The development of processes and procedures to further support alternative work strategies
(Source: City of London Master Accommodations Plan update for Alternative Work Strategies)By adopting alternative work strategies, the City of London says it will be in a better position to respond to future pandemics and outbreaks.
Reductions in capital and operating cost could be realized, according to the report, along with the elimination of costs for leased office space.
With the adoption of AWS, some of the potential cost savings would be offset by incremental investment required to support new policies, procedures, and additional technology enhancements that may be required for long term implementation.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least 4 people killed in Norway bow-and-arrow attack, broadcaster NRK reports
At least four people were killed in attacks by a man using a bow and arrows in the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, public broadcaster NRK reported, citing unnamed sources.
Data shows Saskatchewan a few intensive care patients away from triage protocol
Saskatchewan is a few intensive care patients away from having to activate its triage protocol, which means doctors in the province could soon have to decide who can and cannot get care in intensive care units.
UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.
Interactive: What rising sea levels will do to popular Canadian sites
New visualizations show how popular sites across the world, including Canada's H.R. MacMillan Space Centre and B.C.'s Fisherman's Wharf Park, could be lost to rising sea levels if carbon emissions continue at their current rate.
Nearly 1,500 Canadians lost vision due to pandemic-related delays in care: report
A new report estimates that 1,437 Canadians lost vision due to delayed eye examinations and treatments caused by lockdowns in 2020.
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in November
The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the U.S. land and sea border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico in November; however, officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
COVID-19 scientists faced death threats, threats of violence: survey
A new survey of 321 scientists who have spoken publicly about COVID-19 finds that 15 per cent received death threats and 22 per cent received threats of physical or sexual violence.
Child stabbed in St. Albert, Alta.; attempted murder charge laid: RCMP
RCMP have charged a St. Albert, Alta., resident with attempted murder after a stabbing on Sunday.
BIPOC small business owners more optimistic than most about post-pandemic recovery
Canadian Black, Indigenous, and people of colour-owned small businesses showed greater resiliency amid the pandemic and their owners report feeling more optimistic about the future than non-BIPOC small business owners, according to a new survey.
Kitchener
-
Another nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region
Region of Waterloo Public Health has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
'He never meant to kill him': Trial continues for teen charged with second degree murder
The trial for a teen who is facing a second degree murder charge in connection to the shooting death of Bradley Pogue continued Wednesday.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured, transit diverted after Kitchener crash
Several Grand River Transit stops were closed following a collision on a major Kitchener road.
Windsor
-
Suspected cocaine discovered in vehicle tire at Ambassador Bridge border crossing: CBSA
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized suspected cocaine found in a tire of a passenger vehicle at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Windsor-Essex residents unhappy with local housing situation: report
Windsor-Essex residents have graded the current housing situation an ‘F’ citing affordability, housing availability and supporting the homeless population, according to the 2021 Vital Signs report.
-
Threats to WECHU staff 'increased significantly' over past few weeks:CEO
The CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says they have received a significant increase in the number of threats to staff over the past few weeks.
Barrie
-
Barrie mayor urges Ford to lift restaurant capacity limits
Barrie's mayor urges Premier Doug Ford to allow restaurants to increase capacity in a letter issued Wednesday.
-
Simcoe Muskoka logs 13 new COVID-19 cases, three elementary school outbreaks
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reports a 35 per cent increase in COVID-19 cases for the first time in five weeks.
-
RVH to expand into Innisfil with new South Campus
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) announced its future South Campus would be built in Innisfil, south of Stroud.
Northern Ontario
-
'The most Canadian thing I've ever seen' takes a dark turn
It can either be a spectacular or very terrifying sight to see a moose alongside a highway as the majestic creatures often cause deadly crashes, especially in northern Ontario. And recently police had to make a difficult choice after a stubborn moose refused to leave a busy highway.
-
Stop harassing staff and volunteers when getting your vaccine, Timmins police warn
Police in Timmins are warning people who are reluctantly getting their COVID-19 vaccine to behave themselves and stop harassing staff and volunteers at clinics.
-
No injuries in two-car collision on Hwy 11, Huntsville
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Huntsville Wednesday morning to find a car flipped onto its side.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | City council opts to have auditor general investigate LRT over judicial inquiry
Ottawa city council has rejected a plan to hold a judicial inquiry into the city's problem-plagued light rail transit system, opting to have the city's own auditor general examine the system instead.
-
Here are the councillors who voted for and against an auditor general investigation into LRT
A motion to have a judicial inquiry into the LRT was replaced by a motion to instead have the city's auditor general investigate the problem-plagued line.
-
Two dead in tractor trailer crash on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401.
Toronto
-
Ontario CEO tests four-day work week for employees, says she won't go back
The CEO of an Ontario company that tested out a four-day work week for her employees says she will never go back to working a full week.
-
Several Ontario hospitals enact mandatory vaccination policies for visitors
Several Ontario hospitals are enacting mandatory vaccination policies for visitors, in addition to mandates for their staff.
-
Ontario marks lowest COVID-19 daily case count in months with 306 infections
Ontario health officials logged 306 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, marking the lowest daily case count since the beginning of August.
Montreal
-
Quebec pushes back vaccine deadline to Nov. 15 for health-care workers
Despite repeated claims that the deadline would not be pushed back, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced Wednesday he is giving health-care workers 30 more days to get their two vaccine doses.
-
Two charged with first-degree murder after triple homicide in east-end Montreal
Montreal police announced Wednesday morning they have made multiple arrests during an operation following a triple homicide that took place last August in the Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.
Atlantic
-
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in November
The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the U.S. land and sea border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico in November; however, officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
-
N.B. reports five deaths related to COVID-19, raising pandemic death toll to 80
New Brunswick Public Health reported Wednesday that five people have died as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 80.
-
N.S. reports 24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, active cases drop to 187
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 recoveries on Wednesday, as the number of active cases drops to 187.
Winnipeg
-
New study identifies who's most vulnerable to COVID-19 in Manitoba
A new study has determined that people who live in Northern Manitoba, those who have a lower income, or people who live in long-term care facilities are the most vulnerable to COVID-19 in Manitoba.
-
'My husband loved life': Winnipeg woman is reminding people to still be cautious with COVID-19 following her husband’s death
A Winnipeg woman is calling on people to continue to be mindful of COVID-19 after her husband died from the virus, despite being fully vaccinated.
-
Appeals court rules Manitoba had the right to impose wage freeze on public sector
The Manitoba Court of Appeal has ruled the provincial government was within its right to legislate a wage freeze for 120,000 public-sector workers.
Calgary
-
Kenney's approval drops to 22 per cent, lowest among Canadian premiers
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's approval rating has dropped to 22 per cent, the lowest among provincial leaders in Canada, according to numbers released Wednesday by Angus Reid.
-
'It’s about time': Albertans react to plans to reopen Canada-U.S. land border
After a record long 19-month closure, many Albertans are excited to hear the United States will reopen its land and sea borders to fully vaccinated Canadians in early November.
-
Equalization referendum debate heats up in Alberta as Kenney's approval further plummets
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney insists the province’s referendum on equalization has nothing to do with his leadership, despite his approval rating ranking as the lowest among Canada's provincial leaders.
Edmonton
-
Child stabbed in St. Albert, Alta.; attempted murder charge laid: RCMP
RCMP have charged a St. Albert, Alta., resident with attempted murder after a stabbing on Sunday.
-
Here's how Albertans can get their COVID-19 vaccine QR code
The Alberta government announced on Tuesday businesses can now scan COVID-19 vaccine QR codes through its new app.
-
Kenney's approval drops to 22 per cent, lowest among Canadian premiers
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's approval rating has dropped to 22 per cent, the lowest among provincial leaders in Canada, according to numbers released Wednesday by Angus Reid.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Truck plunges into Cowichan Bay, leads to arrest, frantic search for woman
The driver told responding officers that his girlfriend was still inside the submerged vehicle, according to police.
-
Nanaimo ferry delayed, woman found in water at Horseshoe Bay
A BC Ferries vessel was temporarily held in Nanaimo's Departure Bay on Wednesday morning after a report of a person in the water.
-
Massive Sooke fire deemed suspicious
A massive fire that tore through a commercial building in Sooke on Wednesday morning has been deemed suspicious.