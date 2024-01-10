LONDON
    • City hosts first public open house on multi-year budget

    City staff hosted a multi-year budget public open house at city hall on Jan. 10, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) City staff hosted a multi-year budget public open house at city hall on Jan. 10, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

    London, Ont. ratepayers had their first opportunity Wednesday evening to take a deep dive into the city’s multi-year budget.

    City staff hosted an open house at city hall to field questions about the draft 2024-2027 budget.

    The annual average increase to maintain existing service levels sits at 4.9 per cent.

    That does not include a number of additional investments under council consideration.

    Director of Financial Planning and Business Support Kyle Murray said they’ve been fielding a variety of questions.

    “You know a lot of interest in some of the investments before council and council’s consideration. Various questions about police budgets, transit budgets, that sort of thing. So a good mix of interest in different topics,” said Murray.

    Wednesday’s open house was the first of several opportunities for the public to learn about the budget. The city will also be hosting a series of pop-up information booths throughout January to speak with residents about the budget.

    • South London Community Centre, 1119 Jalna Blvd.
      Saturday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • East Lion’s Community Centre, 1731 Churchill Ave.
      Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Canada Games Aquatic Centre, 1045 Wonderland Rd. North
      Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
    • Kiwanis Senior’s Centre, 78 Riverside Dr.
      Friday, Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Stoney Creek Community Centre, 920 Sunningdale Rd. East
      Monday, Jan. 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • StarTech.com (formerly Bostwick) Community Centre, 501 Southdale Rd. West
      Thursday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

    Londoners can also provide input on the multi-year budget online until Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. by visiting their website.

