LONDON, ONT. -- Another downtown London business has been shuttered.

The Circle K Convenience Store at the corner of Dundas and Wellington streets is boarded up.

Circle K is part of the Couche Tard network of convenience stores, with some 15,000 stores worldwide.

The Subway sandwich shop that was part of the dowtown operation is now also off limits, with chains on the doors.

CTV News has reached out to the company's regional headquarters asking what factors contributed to the closure but has not yet received a response.