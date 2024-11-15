'Christmas Tour of Homes' enters landmark year in Aylmer

The Christmas Tour of Homes presented by the volunteers of the Aylmer-Malahide Museum & Archives kicks off Friday.

The tour is in its 20th year and tickets for this year include a tour of four homes, a display of over 50,000 lights and a visit to the museum.

Participants will get to see intricately decorated homes brought together by the event’s design team and contributors from throughout the community.

According to organizers, people from near and far come to see the displays and it has become a major tradition in Aylmer.

The event fundraises to operate the Aylmer-Malahide Museum, and it also raises awareness about local businesses.

Advanced Tickets are available until 2 p.m. Friday but will still ve available at the museum and at the four homes – the event runs through the weekend wrapping up on Sunday.