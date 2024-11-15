LONDON
London

    • Crash involving LTC bus delays Friday morning traffic

    An LTC bus being towed from the scene of a crash on Wonderland Road at Teeple Terrace on Nov. 15, 2024. (Source: Submitted) An LTC bus being towed from the scene of a crash on Wonderland Road at Teeple Terrace on Nov. 15, 2024. (Source: Submitted)
    Drivers in south London experienced some major delays Friday morning after a crash involving an LTC bus.

    There is no word on how the crash happened, but southbound lanes of Wonderland Road were blocked at Teeple Terrace, causing backups on Wonderland all the way to Oxford Street.

    The scene was being cleared around 8:30 a.m. with the bus, facing northbound, being towed from a southbound lane.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

