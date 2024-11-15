Crash involving LTC bus delays Friday morning traffic
Drivers in south London experienced some major delays Friday morning after a crash involving an LTC bus.
There is no word on how the crash happened, but southbound lanes of Wonderland Road were blocked at Teeple Terrace, causing backups on Wonderland all the way to Oxford Street.
The scene was being cleared around 8:30 a.m. with the bus, facing northbound, being towed from a southbound lane.
More details will be provided as they become available.
