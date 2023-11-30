Christmas Lights and Sirens Toy Drive this weekend

People are being asked to help put a smile on the face of a deserving child this holiday season with a donation to Life Spin.

The tenth annual Christmas Lights and Sirens Toy Drive will be collecting cash and items this Saturday.

It takes place at the London Fire Headquarters on Horton Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The rising cost of living is hitting low income Londoners especially hard, with Life Spin seeing an unprecedented surge in demand.