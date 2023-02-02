'Chloe was a bright light': Former cheerleading coach remembers victim of fatal south London crash

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in south London Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Bostwick Road between Southdale and Wharncliffe roads around 7:20 p.m. for a report of a collision involving two vehicles.

Police said there were five people injured in total, and all five were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life threatening.

The driver of one of the vehicles who suffered life-threatening injuries passed away in hospital.

While London police have not yet released the names of the people who were injured, the person who died is being identified and remembered by her former cheerleading coach.

London Heat Coach Jamie Matte is remembering 19-year-old Chloe Mackenzie as someone who brought positivity to competitions.

"Chloe was a bright light,” said Matte. “She was goofy and funny and kind and obviously athletic and brilliant. The world is going to miss her light, I know it."

Matte said Chloe will be missed greatly and remembered fondly for her spirit.

“We knew her for a long time, and so we traveled to Florida with her and the team...so we really bond and get to know these athletes, and they become family. And this is a big loss for us,” she said.

Matte said Thursday night’s sessions at Heat Cheerleading will mark Chloe’s passing and recall her joy and kindness.

According to police, the investigation has been reassigned to members of the Traffic Management Unit and is ongoing.

— With files from CTV News London's Gerry Dewan and Sean irvine