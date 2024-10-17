LONDON
London

    • Children's Museum gets another funding boost

    Canada Life Vice-President Jeff Van Hoeve is seen at the site of the new Children's Museum in London, Ont. on Oct. 16, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Canada Life Vice-President Jeff Van Hoeve is seen at the site of the new Children's Museum in London, Ont. on Oct. 16, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
    A local business is offering a funding boost to the London Children's Museum.

    Canada Life is offering to match donations up to $100,000.

    "We have 3,500 employees in London, and many of them bring their kids to the Children's Museum. So, we were very excited to help support this urgent plea for funding," said Canada Life Senior Vice-President, Jeff Van Hoeve.

    The new museum location at 100 Kellogg Ln. is slated to open by the end of the year, but officials have indicated they're still about $1 million short of making that happen.

    "They have come forward with an additional gift, and I think today they're really just hoping to inspire others to contribute as well with a matching gift that's, you know, hopefully going to get us to our finish line, get our doors open and welcome the community into the space," said museum Executive Director Kate Ledgley.

    Canada Life had previously contributed $150,000 to the project.

