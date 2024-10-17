Children's Museum gets another funding boost
A local business is offering a funding boost to the London Children's Museum.
Canada Life is offering to match donations up to $100,000.
"We have 3,500 employees in London, and many of them bring their kids to the Children's Museum. So, we were very excited to help support this urgent plea for funding," said Canada Life Senior Vice-President, Jeff Van Hoeve.
The new museum location at 100 Kellogg Ln. is slated to open by the end of the year, but officials have indicated they're still about $1 million short of making that happen.
"They have come forward with an additional gift, and I think today they're really just hoping to inspire others to contribute as well with a matching gift that's, you know, hopefully going to get us to our finish line, get our doors open and welcome the community into the space," said museum Executive Director Kate Ledgley.
Canada Life had previously contributed $150,000 to the project.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ambassador to U.S. calls American response to Canada's allegations against India 'strong'
Canada's ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman is calling the United States' response to Canada's allegations against India 'strong,' as other allies have opted not to condemn India publicly.
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
Shockwaves spread around the world Thursday at the death of Liam Payne, who shot to stardom as a member of British boy band One Direction and had to deal with intense global fame while still in his teens.
'It was very unnerving': Ontario woman receives sextortion email demanding Bitcoin or have compromising photos leaked
An Ontario woman is feeling uneasy after she received a sextortion email demanding she pay the fraudster US$1,900 in Bitcoin or risk having compromising photographs of herself shared with her loved ones.
Investigation underway after employee found deceased in Cambridge, Ont. walk-in freezer
The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development is investigating after an employee was found deceased at a Cambridge grocery store.
U.S. long-range B-2 stealth bombers target underground bunkers of Yemen's Houthi rebels
The U.S. military unleashed B-2 stealth bombers to target underground bunkers used by Yemen’s Houthi rebels early Thursday, a major escalation in the American response to the rebels' attacks on Mideast shipping lanes that appeared to be a warning to Iran as well.
Canada-India tensions spark travel concerns among members of Indian diaspora
As tensions escalate between India and Canada, some in the Indian diaspora say they're concerned about how the situation might affect travel between the two countries.
Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
JD Vance says 'no,' Trump did not lose the 2020 U.S. election
U.S. vice-presidential candidate JD Vance said "no," former U.S. president Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 election "by the words" the Ohio Republican would use, when asked Wednesday what message it sends to independent voters that he has not directly answered that question.
'It was scary': Costumed robbery caught on camera in Guelph, Ont.
Two people robbed an Ontario convenience store at knifepoint. One of them, police say, was wearing a Halloween costume.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.