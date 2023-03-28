Child dead in Elgin County, OPP investigating

OPP are investigating after discovering a child who was vital signs absent in West Elgin on Monday.

According to a release from Elgin County OPP, at approximately 4:59 p.m. on Monday, police and EMS responded to the area of Dymock Line in the Municipality of West Elgin for a report of a child who was vital signs absent.

Officers attended the address and located family members who had initiated life-saving measures.

The child was transported to hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

Police said the deceased will not be identified.

No foul play is suspected in the child’s death.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and remain on scene.