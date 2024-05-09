Charges laid, one person in custody after heavy police presence in Ingersoll
One person has been taken into custody and charged following a police presence near Ingersoll on Wednesday night.
Police had surrounded a motel for what was described as an, "investigation in relation to a wanted party."
Officers descended on the Jet Set Motel on Plank Line around 5 p.m.
A 37 year old from St. Thomas has now been charged.
- Flight from Peace Officer
- Dangerous Operation
- Fail to Stop for Police
- Driving While Under Suspension
- Possession of Stolen Property Obtained by Crime
- Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (five counts)
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
- Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
Plank Line was closed between Curry Road and the roundabout south of Highway 401 — the eastbound entrance to Hhighway 401 was also closed.
All roads have since reopened.
— With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell
