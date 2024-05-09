Charges laid, one person in custody after heavy police presence in Ingersoll

One person has been taken into custody and charged following a police presence near Ingersoll on Wednesday night.

Police had surrounded a motel for what was described as an, "investigation in relation to a wanted party."

Officers descended on the Jet Set Motel on Plank Line around 5 p.m.

A 37 year old from St. Thomas has now been charged.

Flight from Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation

Fail to Stop for Police

Driving While Under Suspension

Possession of Stolen Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (five counts)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Plank Line was closed between Curry Road and the roundabout south of Highway 401 — the eastbound entrance to Hhighway 401 was also closed.

All roads have since reopened.

— With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell