Charges laid in Middlesex County crash that killed young girl
A crash on Nairn Road in Middlesex County, Ont. claimed the life of a seven-year-old girl on July 20, 2018. (OPP / Twitter)
CTV London
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 4:48PM EST
OPP have charged a 77-year-old man in connection with a fatal crash northwest of London in July.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Nairn Road and McEwen Drive around 4:15 p.m. on July 30, 2018 for a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a car.
Five people in the pickup suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car was left in critical condition, while seven-year-old Aleiya Rose Hellowell-Hall suffered life-threatening injuries and died in hospital.
William Bannister has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.