OPP have charged a 77-year-old man in connection with a fatal crash northwest of London in July.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Nairn Road and McEwen Drive around 4:15 p.m. on July 30, 2018 for a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a car.

Five people in the pickup suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was left in critical condition, while seven-year-old Aleiya Rose Hellowell-Hall suffered life-threatening injuries and died in hospital.

William Bannister has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.