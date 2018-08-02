

An online obituary for the young girl killed in a crash northwest of London earlier this week speaks of her precious smile and life of innocence and dreams.

Police did not release the identity of the seven-year-old killed in Monday’s crash, but the online obituary says her name is Aleiya Rose Hellowell-Hall.

The family is collecting teddy bears in her honour to be handed to the local emergency services to give comfort to children in a time of need.

“On Monday, July 30th, 2018, a tragic vehicle accident cut short the life of Aleiya Rose at the precious young age of 7 years, 4 months and 21 days,” reads the obituary.

“Sweet little Aleiya shared her precious smiles freely during her short life of innocence and dreams.”

The obituary says she was an animal and bird lover.

Visitations are scheduled over the weekend in Parkhill. Classmates and young friends are welcome to bring drawings and cards.