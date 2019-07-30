Featured
Charges laid in crash that left motorcyclist with serious injuries
A motorcycle and a flatbed truck were involved in a crash northeast of Aylmer on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 2:11PM EDT
Elgin County OPP have charged the driver of a flatbed truck involved in a collision with a motorcycle last Tuesday.
Emergency crews responded to Lyons Line and Putnam Road near Aylmer, Ont. around 7:45 a.m. July 23 for a collision between a commercial motor vehicle and a motorcycle.
Investigators say the motorcycle was westbound on Lyons when it was struck by an eastbound truck that was turning onto Putnam.
As a result, the driver of the flatbed truck has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.
The driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to hospital and remain there in serious condition.