

Sean Irvine, CTV London





One person was airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition after a motorcycle and a flatbed transport truck collided northeast of Alymer Tuesday morning.

At about 7:40 a.m., OPP say a transport was travelling eastbound on Lyons Line and made a left turn onto Putnam Road.

At the same time a westbound motorcycle collided with the truck.

OPP crash reconstruction investigators are on scene, in the hopes of determining a cause.

The intersection - in all directions -has been blocked to traffic.

The transport truck driver was not physically hurt.