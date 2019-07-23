Featured
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious collision near Aylmer
A motorcycle and a flatbed truck were involved in a crash northeast of Aylmer on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
Sean Irvine, CTV London
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 8:13AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 11:16AM EDT
One person was airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition after a motorcycle and a flatbed transport truck collided northeast of Alymer Tuesday morning.
At about 7:40 a.m., OPP say a transport was travelling eastbound on Lyons Line and made a left turn onto Putnam Road.
At the same time a westbound motorcycle collided with the truck.
OPP crash reconstruction investigators are on scene, in the hopes of determining a cause.
The intersection - in all directions -has been blocked to traffic.
The transport truck driver was not physically hurt.