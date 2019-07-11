

CTV London





A 22-year-old Waterloo man is facing charges after police say he allegedly exposed himself to a child at a splash pad in Grand Bend.

The alleged incident took place on Canada Day around 3:45 p.m.

Police say they were called in for a suspicious man acting inappropriately.

Police are looking to speak with any eye witnesses of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lambton OPP or Crime Stoppers.