Charges laid after weekend incident in Wyoming, Ont.

A weekend situation in Lambton County has resulted in charges for a person from Wyoming, Ont.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, OPP say they were investigating at a home on Broadway Street in Wyoming.

According to police, a person barricaded themselves inside the home and refused to cooperate with officers.

Police say surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution and a nearby road was closed.

With the help of the crisis negotiators, a person was taken into custody shortly after 12:30 a.m.

A 35-year-old has been charged with assault, assault a peace officer with a weapon, uttering threats to cause damage to property and weapons dangerous.