London police have charged seven people in connection with an 'after-grad' student party that left a rented home with an estimated $80,000 in damage.

The charges were laid Monday following a two-month investigation into a party at a home rented through an online short-term rental service.

Police say that on June 27 they received multiple 911 calls about a large party at a home in the area of Grand Avenue and Ridout Street.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found dozens of young people there and significant damage to the home.

Police say the homeowners were unaware of the party, believing they were renting to a young couple from out of town.

As a result of the investigation, seven people have each been charged with one count of mischief over $5,000.

Among those facing the charge are one woman and four men aged 18 and 19, as well as two males under the age of 18.

The investigation is continuing.