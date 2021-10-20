Charges laid after firearm, cache of ammunition seized in London

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

London police have seized a firearm and a large quantity of ammunition following a search of a location in the city's southeast end.

Officers executed a warrant in the 700 block of Shelborne Street on Tuesday afternoon.

As a result the following items were seized:

Lee Enfield Mark I bolt-action rifle

256 x .22 calibre ammunition

41 x 12 gauge shells

18 x .30-30 ammunition

17 x .40 calibre ammunition

two .270 calibre ammunition

one 20 gauge shell

two .22 calibre handgun magazines

one .303 calibre rifle magazine

various firearm parts

As a result of the investigation a 28-year-old Sarnia, Ont. man has been charged with possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

He is expected to appear in court Wednesday.