Chaotic afternoon in Sarnia, Ont. sends two to hospital

Two people are charged after a chaotic afternoon in Sarnia, Ont. that involved two stabbings, according to police.

Police were called to the 900 block of Colborne Road near Guthrie Drive around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday where an argument was reportedly taking place in the parking lot of a building complex.

According to police, the argument started out as verbal but escalated into a physical altercation between four people — one man was allegedly stabbed several times by another man with a knife and another man was stabbed several times by a woman with that police believe was a needle.

The two suspects fled the scene but police were able to track them down and both were reportedly uncooperative and confrontational while in custody.

Police say the accused man continued fighting with police, throwing items and spitting at them and the female is accused of biting and spitting at officers.

A 22-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, both of Sarnia, are charged with assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a release order.

Both stabbing victims have been treated and released from hospital.