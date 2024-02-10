Ceremony to honour Logan Hunter held at Knights’ game Friday
The London Knights hosted the Windsor Spitfires Friday night at Budweiser Gardens.
Before the game, a ceremony was held to honour Logan Hunter.
Hunter’s family, including his three children, took part in the ceremonial puck drop alongside Knights’ Captain Max McCue.
Hunter was the nephew of Knights’ owners Dale and Mark Hunter, and played for London in the early 2000s.
Hunter died after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 39.
On the ice, the Knights continued their winning ways.
After taking the lead late in the first period, London never looked back.
Easton Cowan had a goal and two assists, extending his point streak to 20 games.
It’s the longest streak in the OHL this season, and the longest streak by a London Knight since Mitch Marner’s 21 game streak in the 2015-16 season.
It was a 5-1 decision in favour of the Knights, making it six wins in a row for the team.
London heads to Oshawa for a game on Sunday.
