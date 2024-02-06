Logan Hunter to be honoured ahead of Knights game on Friday

The London Knights will hold a pre-game ceremony Friday to honour Logan Hunter.

The 39-year-old nephew of Knights owners Mark and Dale Hunter died of pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed this past December.

Hunter worked as a lineman with Hydro One after retiring from playing hockey in 2007.

He was drafted by London in the second round of the 2000 OHL Priority Selection and played four OHL seasons with the Knights from 2000-04 before spending his overage season with the Peterborough Petes in 2004-05.

He collected 125 points (56-69–125) over 289 career regular season games, and added 23 points (6-17–23) across 57 playoff contests.

At the time of his death, Hunter was the Head Coach of the Lambton Lightning of the Klevr Network.

A Gofundme was started to help support his family where nearly $170,000 was raised of a $10,000 goal.

Hunter’s wife and three kids are expected to take part in Friday’s pre-game ceremony.