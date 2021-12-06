Catalent continues to evolve from paintball maker to pharmaceutical giant

Catalent Strathroy at one time created paintballs, but over time has transitioned that technology into the pharmaceutical industry, and now create gel capsules used by many of the leading companies in home medicines.

With many projects in development, the company is and will be looking for more employees to join the staff of over 300.

“Our general company policy is patient-first and what that means is if you're going to work on a machine or clean something, keep in mind it might be your grandmother or your mother or your daughter or, or, or other sibling that might be taking the medicine we make,” says Engineering & Maintenance Manager Ewan Gardner of the company’s driving focus.

Supply Chain Manager Terry Drew adds, “We are always looking for great people that are great, great attention to detail.”

Catalent is an international company with plants in several countries.