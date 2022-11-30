Case of man who defrauded Canada Post still a mystery

For the second week in a row the case of a man who defrauded Canada Post of more than $234,000 has been put over to another date as the court tries to determine whether Allan Fischer, 59, has passed away.

In the summer, Fischer was found guilty of fraud after setting up 48 fake business accounts with Canada Post.

Over a three year period he defrauded the Crown Corporation of stamps and other products.

Last week he was supposed to appear for his sentencing, but never showed up once word got out that he may gone through a medically assisted death.

Fischer, who was self represented, argued he shouldn’t do any jail time because of medical issues, which included crohn’s disease.

Crown Attorney Adam Campbell told the court that the RCMP continue to look into whether he has died or not.

“Police believe based on all the interviews they have...that he has departed,” said Campbell. “There is an urn with grey matter in it.”

Campbell had requested that Fischer serve a sentence of four to six years in prison.

Justice Spencer Nicholson told the court, “The Crown has taken steps to confirm whether Mr. Fischer is deceased but the information is not conclusive.”

Therefore he adjourned the matter until Dec. 13 pending further investigation.

Options before the court include dismissing the case or sentencing Fischer in absentia.