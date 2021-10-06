Case of man accused of throwing rocks at Justin Trudeau in London, Ont. put over
The man accused of throwing rocks at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a campaign event in London, Ont. made a brief court appearance on Wednesday.
Shane Marshall, 25, of St. Thomas was charged with one count of assault with a weapon in relation to the incident on Sept. 6.
Trudeau was in London as part of a southern Ontario swing for the Liberal campaign ahead of the Sept. 20 election.
During the day the campaign had seen increasingly larger groups of protesters, including at a microbrewery in London.
When the Liberal leader walked out of his travel bus gravel was thrown in his direction.
At the time Trudeau said he may have been hit in the shoulder. The stones are also alleged to have hit party staffers and some journalists.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
As London police investigated the matter it was learned that Marshall had been removed as president of the Elgin Middlesex London Riding Association for the People's Party of Canada.
On Sept. 11 it was announced that Marshall had been charged in relation to the rock throwing incident.
The court heard Wednesday that Marshall needs time to obtain council.
He is expected to make his next court appearance on Nov. 10.
- With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella
London Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Telus cellular service goes down for customers in Ontario and Quebec
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
'I regret it,' Trudeau says of travel to Tofino on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travelling to Tofino, B.C. for a vacation on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a 'mistake' and he's focused on making amends.
Closure of U.S. land border may hamper Canadians' winter travel plans once again, experts say
With the United States' land border still closed to non-essential travel, experts say some Canadian snowbirds may be staying home for a second consecutive winter.
New study reveals why some people develop 'COVID toes'
Researchers believe they have uncovered why some people developed inflammation and lesions on their toes and feet after contracting COVID-19.
CMA president decries 'gaslighting' of health-care workers over toll of COVID-19
The president of the Canadian Medical Association says provinces like Alberta are 'gaslighting' health-care workers over the toll the COVID-19 crisis is taking on the health-care system.
Toronto teacher found not guilty of negligence in teen student's Algonquin Park drowning
A Toronto teacher has been found not guilty in the drowning of a 15-year-old student during a school canoe trip.
71 cats, kittens seized from motorhomes in 'hoarding situation' near Squamish, B.C.
The BC SPCA has seized 71 cats and kittens from two motorhomes on a rural property near Squamish.
Lancet investigation into origin of COVID-19 pandemic shut down over bias risk: BMJ report
The Lancet journal’s investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic has been shut down due to the risk of bias after a team member was found to have ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, The British Medical Journal says.
WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough
The World Health Organization says the only approved vaccine against malaria should be widely given to African children, potentially marking a major advance against a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people annually.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region logs 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Waterloo Region recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
-
PSW allegedly took intimate images of vulnerable resident at Guelph/Eramosa long-term care home: OPP
Provincial police have charged a personal support worker who allegedly took intimate images of a vulnerable resident at a long-term care home in Guelph/Eramosa Township.
-
Kitchener man charged after human trafficking investigation
A 31-year-old Kitchener man is facing a slew of human trafficking charges after a joint Waterloo-Guelph investigation.
Windsor
-
High-rise heroes: two good Samaritans risk personal safety to save strangers
A Windsorite and a Texan are being hailed as heroes, for their actions during two separate apartment fires in the city.
-
Vandalism and property damage reported at Lakeshore and LaSalle public parks
The Municipality of Lakeshore says at least nine public park washrooms have been the site of property damage and vandalism over the past month, forcing the early closure of the facilities.
-
Third Windsor-Essex school closes in-person due to COVID-19 outbreak
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says another school in the region is closed to in-person learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with SUV in Barrie
Simcoe County paramedics rushed one person to the hospital after a collision involving a motorcycle and SUV in Barrie's south end.
-
Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, four school outbreaks
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and four school outbreaks.
-
Young driver clocked speeding 124km/h in 40 zone, OPP says
Police say a young driver was clocked speeding three times the legal limit through a community safety zone in Caledon.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police release security cam footage of suspect in arson of former church
Greater Sudbury Police have released security cam photos of a person they believe responsible for the arson that destroyed a former church on Eyre Street.
-
Porter Airlines resumes flights in northern Ontario
After being disrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Porter Airlines officially returned to all 18 of its year-round destinations Wednesday, including routes in Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and Timmins.
-
Rescuer of 47 neglected dogs hopeful for their future
A woman who rescued 47 neglected dogs in Brant County, Ont. is clarifying what happened.
Ottawa
-
Two more Ottawa residents die from COVID-19
Hospitalizations and active cases continue to decrease, but Ottawa Public Health reported two new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
-
Here's where 15 new speed cameras will be installed in Ottawa
The city of Ottawa stands to make more than $8.5 million next year by adding 15 new cameras to catch speeders across the city.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Telus cellular service goes down for customers in Ontario and Quebec
Telus customers in Ontario and Quebec are experiencing a wireless outage, the company says.
-
Ford declines Opposition call to review PC caucus medical exemptions
Premier Doug Ford says he won't get involved in people's personal medical records.
-
City of Toronto workers face 6-week unpaid suspension, termination if not fully vaccinated against COVID-19
City of Toronto employees have less than a month to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or else they will be suspended without pay and ultimately fired if they don’t comply with the city’s mandatory vaccination policy.
Montreal
-
Concordia neuroscientist Dr. Nadia Chaudry, who touched hearts on Twitter, has died
Dr. Nadia Chaudry, the Concordia professor who touched hearts sharing her story on Twitter as she became a fundraising force, has died.
-
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
-
Quebec reports 506 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; half of ICU patients are under 60
Quebec on Wednesday reported 506 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, continuing a trend for the last few days of slightly lower, stable case numbers compared to most of September.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 98th COVID-19 related death, 25 new cases on Wednesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 98th COVID-19 related death, along with 25 new cases and 18 recoveries on Wednesday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 254.
-
New Brunswick implements 'circuit breaker' measures heading into Thanksgiving weekend
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick, the province is implementing circuit breaker measures.
-
N.S. health releases report into Halifax Infirmary COVID-19 outbreak responsible for three deaths
Nova Scotia health officials have released an updated report on the investigation into an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Halifax Infirmary this May.
Winnipeg
-
Cab driver charged in assault of 19-year-old woman: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 44-year-old cab driver for the alleged assault of a 19-year-old woman.
-
Man receives 10 years for unprovoked hammer attack on Winnipeg teen
A man convicted of an unprovoked hammer attack on a teenager who was getting pizza has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
-
Booster shots recommended for Manitobans who got AstraZeneca doses, frontline health-care workers
The province has confirmed COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are being recommended for frontline health-care workers and Manitobans who have two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Calgary
-
Man suffers serious burns, cat and 10 snakes rescued, as fire breaks out in Forest Lawn
Crews battled a house fire in a southeast neighbourhood Wednesday morning that left one man with serious injuries.
-
'Voter suppression': Indigenous Albertans want options to vote on plebiscite and referendums
Indigenous people won't be able to vote on reserve in the upcoming plebiscites, referendums and senate elections later this month.
-
Man dead after being hit by truck in southwest Calgary hit-and-run
Calgary police say a pedestrian who was badly injured in a hit-and-run in the city's southwest last week has died.
Edmonton
-
Elks radio analyst fired for remarks on team's general manager
Eddie Steele spoke out last week on The Rod Pederson Show and said Elks general manager Brock Sunderland was to blame for the team's struggles this season.
-
Voter turnout in Edmonton triples since 2017 in first two days of advance polls
After two days of advance voting in the Edmonton municipal election, voter turnout has more than tripled since last time around.
-
NEW
NEW | 17-year-old charged with trafficking pills and syrup in Beaumont and abroad
RCMP officers in Beaumont have arrested and charged a teen they allege was caught with thousands of pills and codeine cough syrup.
Vancouver Island
-
VicPD to pull officers from integrated units to make up for frontline shortfall
The Victoria Police Department says it is pulling its officers from three integrated regional policing units and redeploying them to the city’s patrol division to deal with a shortfall of frontline officers.
-
New B.C. training program for commercial truckers boosts skills, safety: ministry
The British Columbia government says truck drivers will be safer and more skilled once they have completed the province's new mandatory entry-level training program.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Wednesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.