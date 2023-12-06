Car slams into building during Wednesday morning commute
No injuries are reported after a vehicle struck a building just west of downtown London.
According to police, it happened at 6:53 a.m. at the corner of Oxford Street west and Wharncliffe Road.
Because the vehicle did travel over a sidewalk, police confirmed no pedestrians were struck.
The crash is still under investigation and there is no word on possible charges.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Bank of Canada holds its key interest rate steady at 5% in final decision of 2023
The Bank of Canada once again held its key interest rate steady at five per cent Wednesday, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down.
Norman Lear, producer of TV's 'All in the Family' and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101
Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television with 'All in the Family' and 'Maude,' propelling political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of sitcoms, has died. He was 101.
Pass federal gun bill without delay, shooting victim's father urges on anniversary of mass killing
The father of a woman who was fatally shot in October by her former partner is urging senators to pass a federal gun-control bill without delay.
A young nurse suffered cardiac arrest while training on the condition. Fellow nurses saved her life
Andy Hoang was excited about attending a November practice session on how to respond to someone in cardiac arrest. But as things were getting under way at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hoang, 23, started to feel dizzy and nauseated. She felt she needed to sit down.
Boston woman paddleboarding near Bahamas resort killed in shark attack, police say
A 44-year-old American visiting the Bahamas from Boston was killed in a shark attack while paddleboarding near a beach resort Monday, according to local authorities.
Senators were intimidated, had their privilege breached, Speaker rules
Any attempt to intimidate a senator while in the process of fulfilling their duties is a breach of their privilege, even if the effort is ultimately unsuccessful, the Speaker of the Senate ruled Tuesday.
Florida man, already facing death for a 1998 murder, now indicted for a 2nd. Detectives fear others
A convicted murderer already on Florida's death row for the 1998 slaying of one woman is now charged with a second killing that happened two weeks later, with investigators believing he may be tied to even more deaths.
Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
WATCH What's life in the spotlight like? Taylor Swift explains in 2014 interview
Nearly a decade before launching what is likely to be the highest-grossing tour ever and being named Time's 'Person of the Year,' global superstar Taylor Swift spoke with CTV News' Marcia MacMillan in 2014 what living in the spotlight is like.
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH Kitchener man jumps into action to intervene in an alleged sexual assault
A Kitchener man is still grappling with what he witnessed on Monday morning when an alleged sexual assault happened right outside his home.
-
Local animal control service facing tough choices after 12 dogs found on roads
Hillside Kennels Animal Control near Woodstock, Ont. is desperately seeking homes for the dogs -- before it's too late.
-
Proposal to Waterloo council would see 12 highrises built on former factory site
A proposed development could dramatically change Waterloo’s skyline.
Windsor
-
Council scraps 'Global Village' plans at former Grace Hospital site
It's back to the drawing board for the former Grace Hospital site as excitement around the planned “global village” has been brought to a screeching halt.
-
Nearly 70 victim impact statements expected at Nathaniel Veltman sentencing
As the Crown and the defence discussed legal matters ahead of the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the court heard that 68 victim impact statements are expected to be submitted.
-
Warm up in Windsor-Essex on the way over the next few days
The normal high for this time of year is around 3 C, which will be the high for Wednesday, before reaching 6 C on Thursday and possibly double digits on Friday.
Barrie
-
A full closure of Barrie's Rose Street expected
The closure will extend west of Duckworth Street, however, both Duckworth Street northbound and southbound lanes will remain open.
-
Barrie man wins on LOTTO/649 free play ticket
Healthcare worker Kevin Knapp of Barrie, says he has been playing the lottery since he turned 18.
-
3 teens in custody in connection with armed robbery at Collingwood jewelry store
Three people face charges in connection with an armed robbery in downtown Collingwood.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says she's shocked and angry after losing $80,000 in roofing scam
An Ontario woman said she was shocked and angry after handing over $80,000 to a roofing company that claimed she had problems with her roof that didn't exist.
-
Driver charged after video captures near-miss of head-on collision
A video posted online shows a quick-thinking 24-year-old driver narrowly missing a head-on collision on a northern Ontario highway.
-
Fatal crash on Highway 17 involving horse and buggy, commercial vehicle
The 29-year-old driver of a horse and buggy was killed in a crash with a commercial vehicle on Highway 17 near Iron Bridge on Monday evening, police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa records longest consecutive snowfall on record
It hasn't stopped snowing in Ottawa for over two days, setting a new record
-
Bylaw issues 719 tickets for illegal parking on a street near Ottawa Hospital General Campus
Ottawa Bylaw officers are issuing an average of two tickets a day to motorists parking illegally on a road across the street from the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.
-
OC Transpo bus with passengers rear-ends pickup truck on Highway 417
An OC Transpo bus with 16 passengers on board rear-ended a pickup truck on Highway 417 Wednesday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
-
Moviegoers evacuated from Vaughan cinema after suspects sprayed unknown substance in theatre
About 200 people were forced to evacuate a movie theatre in Vaughan on Tuesday night after two suspects sprayed an unknown substance in the cinema during a screening.
Montreal
-
Toddler dies after being found with serious injuries at daycare
Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a toddler who was found injured at a home daycare near Montreal.
-
Tributes planned for 14 women killed at Polytechnique in 1989
As it does every year, Polytechnique Montréal will be paying tribute on Dec. 6 to the 14 young women who were murdered 34 years ago in 1989.
-
Quebec says it wants to study health care reform bill for 3 extra days
The Quebec government says it is prepared to study its health care reform for three extra days next week.
Atlantic
-
Memorial service marks 106 years since the Halifax Explosion
The annual Halifax Explosion Memorial Service was held Wednesday at the Bell Tower in the city's Fort Needham Memorial Park.
-
'This is a very serious issue:' St. Stephen declares local state of emergency after homeless person dies
The Municipal District of St. Stephen in New Brunswick has declared a local state of emergency over homeless.
-
RCMP charge second person in the death of a woman in Cape Breton
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a woman in Cape Breton.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP looking for witnesses in crash that left man with life-threatening injuries
The Manitoba RCMP is looking for witnesses of a Monday morning crash in the RM of Springfield that left one man with life-threatening injuries.
-
Winnipeg MP behind push for Red Dress Alert system
The federal government has begun consultations on a public notification system for missing Indigenous women and girls.
-
99 and still making pizza: Winnipeg woman sets sights on a century
Many people look forward to retirement and leaving the rat race behind, but not Antoinetta Lomonaco. She retired from her full-time job and then started the next chapter of her life working at her family's restaurant. Now about to turn 100 years old, she's still going strong.
Calgary
-
Calgary International Airport preparing for holiday rush
With the holiday season here, the Calgary International Airport is gearing up for its busiest time of year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bank of Canada holds its key interest rate steady at 5% in final decision of 2023
The Bank of Canada once again held its key interest rate steady at five per cent Wednesday, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Highway travel west of Calgary expected to deteriorate Wednesday and Thursday
After record heat in southern Alberta and B.C. Tuesday, Wednesday’s forecast mirrors the US post office creed – with rain, sleet, snow and ice all possible.
Edmonton
-
Man arrested following shooting outside Kingsway Mall
A man is in custody following a shooting outside Kingsway Mall, the Edmonton Police Service said Tuesday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bank of Canada holds its key interest rate steady at 5% in final decision of 2023
The Bank of Canada once again held its key interest rate steady at five per cent Wednesday, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down.
-
'Drop that knife!': Deadly Edmonton police shooting captured on video
The fatal police shooting of a man in downtown Edmonton – including officers repeatedly commanding him to drop a knife – was captured on camera by a member of the public.
Vancouver
-
Christine Sinclair calls time on international career in emotional farewell game
Christine Sinclair went out the way she wanted to. With a win.
-
Family says Fraser Health failed missing Maple Ridge woman
A Maple Ridge family is desperately searching for a woman who vanished 13 days ago after security escorted her out of the Ridge Meadows Hospital.
-
Vancouver mayor to propose significant changes involving park board Wednesday: sources
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is expected to propose some fundamental changes to the city's park board at a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.