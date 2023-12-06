LONDON
London

    • Car slams into building during Wednesday morning commute

    No injuries are reported after a vehicle struck a building in London on Dec. 6, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) No injuries are reported after a vehicle struck a building in London on Dec. 6, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

    No injuries are reported after a vehicle struck a building just west of downtown London.

    According to police, it happened at 6:53 a.m. at the corner of Oxford Street west and Wharncliffe Road.

    Because the vehicle did travel over a sidewalk, police confirmed no pedestrians were struck.

    The crash is still under investigation and there is no word on possible charges.

