    • Car mounts sidewalk and hits building in downtown Goderich

    Car mounts sidewalk and hits building in Downtown Goderich on Oct. 16, 2024. (Source: Blake Little)
    It appears no one was seriously injured after a vehicle hit a storefront in downtown Goderich Wednesday.

    Bystanders say the collision happened between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. along Courthouse Square.

    Witness pictures show a blue sportscar with front end damage after crossing the sidewalk and hitting a storefront near the Park Theatre.

    It does not appear as though any pedestrians were struck, but a bystander did say that the driver suffered minor injuries.

    The extent of damage done to the storefront is unknown. The vehicle appears to have fairly serious front end damage.

    What led to the vehicle ending up mounting the sidewalk and hitting the storefront is not yet known.

