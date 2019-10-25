Featured
Canadians out $43-million to cybercriminals: OPP
(Pressmaster/shutterstock.com)
CTVNewsLondon.ca, CTV London
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 7:27AM EDT
ONTARIO - The Ontario Provincial Police is offering tips for anyone who has been a victim of fraud or a scam.
So far this year Canadians have lost more than $43-million to cybercriminals according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
Police are urging anyone who has been a victim of a scam to come forward even if it may be embarrassing.
Police say the romance scam is one of the most under reported scams.
Last year alone $23-million was lost to romance scams, but police say the number is likely much higher due to victims not coming forward.
Tips for victims of a scam or fraud:
- Stay calm and contact local police
- Stop all communication with the scammer
- Gather all records and correspondence
- Notify financial institutions that accounts may be affected
- Change passwords to accounts, including social media
- Update computer security software