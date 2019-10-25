ONTARIO - The Ontario Provincial Police is offering tips for anyone who has been a victim of fraud or a scam.

So far this year Canadians have lost more than $43-million to cybercriminals according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Police are urging anyone who has been a victim of a scam to come forward even if it may be embarrassing.

Police say the romance scam is one of the most under reported scams.

Last year alone $23-million was lost to romance scams, but police say the number is likely much higher due to victims not coming forward.

Tips for victims of a scam or fraud:

  • Stay calm and contact local police
  • Stop all communication with the scammer
  • Gather all records and correspondence
  • Notify financial institutions that accounts may be affected
  • Change passwords to accounts, including social media
  • Update computer security software