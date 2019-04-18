

Scott Miller, CTV London





Bill Robinson usually produces about 25,000 litres of maple syrup each season, but this year he’ll likely surpass 38,000 litres.

While much of that syrup ends up on an Ontario dinner plate, some of it is heading to Japan.

The Huron County producer has been shipping syrup to Japan for a decade, and thinks China is the next big market.

Canadian producers certainly hope so.

They’re planning to increase sales of maple products by 66 per cent over the next five years.

Two-million dollars has just been committed by the federal government to expand export markets to places like Japan, China and Germany.